Netflix has unveiled the first still photos from its upcoming animated reboot of “Masters of the Universe”, described as a “love letter” for fans of the iconic 1980s Saturday-morning cartoon from showrunner Kevin Smith (director of such films as “Clerks”, “Chasing Amy” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back”).

According to the streamer’s logline for “Masters of the Universe: Revelation”, the new series “picks up where the original series left off in 1985. The first episode revolves around a life-changing battle between He-Man (voiced by Chris Wood) and his lifelong nemesis Skeletor (Mark Hamill), after which the planet of Eternia is left broken and He-Man’s compatriots fractured and estranged. He-Man’s compatriot Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar) — who undergoes the most dramatic visual update on the series — is tasked with reuniting her old friends in order to save Eternia and the universe.”

The original series was geared toward youngsters; according to Smith, however, “Revelation” is aimed at the adults who grew up watching the old show.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2021

RELATED: ‘He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe’ Is Coming Back To TV With Netflix Animation Series

“So much of this show has been possible because of the love and affection for this world at every level of production and the fandom surrounding this franchise,” Smith said in a statement.

“So many of us were touched by these stories and these characters early in our lives and were so happy to come back to Eternia,” he added.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2021

“But even if you’ve never watched a single episode of the show or don’t know this universe at all, you can jump right into the story. It’s a really classic, universal action-adventure epic about growth, discovery, magic, and power. This series explores destiny in a fresh way. There’s a lot of reconciling with secrets, betrayal, trust, acceptance, love, and ultimately, loss,” Smith continued.

RELATED: Kevin Smith Opens Up About Finishing ‘Masters Of The Universe’, Writing ‘Mallrats’ Sequel While In Quarantine

COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2021

“We’re playing with the original mythology and characters, and revisiting and digging deeper into some of the unresolved storylines,” he said..

Other members of the impressive voice cast include Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms, Stephen Root as Cringer, Griffin Newman as Orko, Diedrich Bader as King Randor and Trap Jaw, Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena, and Justin Long as Roboto. Alan Oppenheimer, who voiced Skeletor for the original “Masters of the Universe”, is returning to provide the voice of Moss Man.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2021 — COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2021

A premiere date for “Masters of the Universe: Revelations” hasn’t yet been announced.