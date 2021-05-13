Katy Perry has gotta catch em all.

Perry has dropped her Pokémon single “Electric”.

“In an electrifying tale of perseverance, inspiration, and most importantly, friendship,” the trailer read. “A young artist named Katheryn Hudson discovers the power of her voice with a little help along the way.”

Katheryn Hudson is Perry’s birth name, the music video follows a young Perry with Pikachu on an adventure.

The song was created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Pokémon.

“Pokémon has been a constant in my life from playing the original video games on my Game Boy, to trading Pokémon TCG cards at lunch, to the adventures of catching Pokémon on the street with Pokémon GO,” Perry said when the song was announced.

i know y’all have been waiting for this one 👀 and it’s almost here! Presave⚡️ELECTRIC⚡️my collab for @pokemon’s 25th anniversary! https://t.co/3rQwfWiQsy ya kno✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/5Xr4fwJGo7 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 10, 2021

Other artists to collaborate with the yearlong release for Pokémon 25: The Album include J Balvin and Post Malone’s version of the Hootie & The Blowfish’s “Only Wanna Be With You”.

The full album will be released this fall.