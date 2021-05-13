Wendy Williams is throwing a little shade Ellen DeGeneres’ way on the day after DeGeneres announced she’ll be ending her show after the upcoming 19th season.

“Nineteen years is a very good run, congratulations to you, Ellen,” Williams said in the “Hot Topics” segment of Thursday’s edition of “The Wendy Williams Show.”

She then pointed out “all you’ve been through all those 19 years, including the workplace conditions, which… by the way, I believe she’s leaving because the workplace conditions. You know. I mean, we all know people who’ve worked there… and people who’ve worked here themselves,” she said, referencing the allegations of a toxic work environment at “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that led to an internal investigation and the firing of three producers.

“Here’s the thing, I’m glad that you thanked your ‘Ellen’ fans, or whatever you call your nation. But 19 years on TV doesn’t… change your life. It exposes you for the person you really are,” Williams continued.

“I’m not sure all the guests are happy. I was a guest. I wasn’t happy… people called me out on it before I was able to say anything about it,” she added.

“I don’t know whether she told her current staff, though. She seems like the type of person who could come out on stage and announce it to everybody,” said Williams.

“Anyway, her talk show ends in May 2022. So, you know… you’ll have to continue watching. And good luck, I know you like to buy houses and do projects, you’ve got pet food whatever you want to do,” she concluded, addressing DeGeneres directly. “You’ve been on for 19 years, we should be so lucky.”