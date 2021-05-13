Jennifer Lawrence is the latest celeb to weigh in on the rekindling of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romance.

Lawrence dropped by Jackie Schimmel’s podcast “The Bitch Bible” where they nicknamed her other Jennifer’s like Jennifer Garner or Jennifer Aniston.

Jennifer Lawrence has participated in two podcasts this week. One of them is Absoluty Not and the other is The Bitch Bible where she was named Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Aniston, etc. just for fun. pic.twitter.com/9LaBhEV6dR — ~ Lu ~ (@todoxjlaw) May 13, 2021

“Breaking f**king news,” Lawrence said. “Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together. They’re in Montana. They are on vacation with each other right now.”

“I’m so excited, I’m so happy for them,” Lawrence continued.



JLo and the “Batman” star were engaged from 2002 until they split in 2004. The girls then debated if the ring was pink or yellow, leaving Lawrence to Google it.

Spoiler- it was pink.

Affleck’s good friend Matt Damon has also addressed the possibility of a new romance, saying, “I love them both.”