Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is temporarily leaving “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation”.

Ortiz-Magro made the announcement on Instagram Stories.

“After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long,” he wrote. “My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on. This process will be difficult, but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter.”

Instagram Story — @realronniemagro/Instagram

He is dad to Ariana Sky, 3, with ex- Jen Harley.

The statement comes hours after it was announced that the reality star would not be charged in his domestic violence case.

“We are very happy that after further investigation both the LA County District Attorney’s office and the LA City Attorney’s office determined that criminal charges were not warranted against Ronnie related to the incident that occurred in April,” Ronnie‘s lawyers said in a statement. “As we previously stated, there was a rush to judgment by the media. We will review the alleged violation of probation claim and deal with it accordingly.”

They also added that he “is currently seeking medical treatment for psychological issues that he has ignored for a long time. His only present goal is to address these issues professionally and make himself a better person and the best father he can be to his loving daughter.”