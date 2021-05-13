Jack Harlow is speaking out amidst some tragic circumstances.

Harlow’s DJ, Ronnie T. O’Bannon (known by his stage name of Ronnie Luciano), is facing murder charges in the shooting death of Kasmira Nash, who was killed at a pre-Kentucky Derby party at Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge in Louisville, Kentucky, where she’d been working as a bartender.

O’Bannon reportedly turned himself in on Tuesday, reported the Louisville Courier-Journal, and has been charged with one count of murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Bail has been set at $500,000.

On Thursday, the “What’s Poppin” singer took to Instagram Story to issue a statement about O’Bannon.

“My heart is broken by the events that occurred over Derby weekend,” Harlow wrote, with his post shared on Twitter by Louisville reporter Travis Ragsdale.

“My heart breaks for Kasmira, her children, and everyone else touched by this tragic death. My heart breaks for my city, a place that’s been through too much pain already. I’ve been in touch with Kasmira’s family during this unimaginably painful time, and I’m grateful to them for keeping the lines of communication open,” Harlow added.

“Nothing can reverse what happened,” he concluded. “Too many lives have been changed forever, My life will remain committed to making Louisville a better place.”