Robert De Niro has been sidelined by an injury while filming his latest movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon”.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, the film has been shooting on location in Oklahoma, with TMZ reporting that De Niro injured his leg on Thursday; he was reportedly not on the movie’s set at the time the injury occurred.

According to sources on the production, De Niro caught a flight on Thursday evening to New York, where he’ll see his doctor on Friday.

“The extent of the injury is unclear,” TMZ added.

De Niro’s injury won’t be delaying production of the Apple TV+ film, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio; De Niro reportedly completed filming the scenes he was in at this point, and it’s “unclear if he’ll be back to shoot more after he’s healed.”