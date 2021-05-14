The Twitter back-and-forth between Seth Rogen and Ted Cruz is “not a feud.”

On Thursday, Rogen appeared on Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, and he explained why he won’t back down from his comments calling out the U.S. Senator from Texas.

“Feud implies equal ground,” Rogen explained. “If someone’s trying to murder someone with a baseball bat and someone is yelling that person to stop, is that a feud between the baseball bat-wielder and the person yelling at the baseball bat-wielder? I don’t know if that’s a feud. Feud implies two people hitting each other with baseball bats.”

He continued, “Ted Cruz is a fascist. He denies the reality of the election. His words caused people to die and I’m making jokes about it. Is that a feud? I don’t know. To me, it seems I’m pointing out the fact that he’s a terrible man whose words have resulted in death.”

Rogen was referencing Cruz’s questioning of the results of the most recent U.S. presidential election, and the storming of the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. that resulted in January, leaving multiple people dead.

Colbert also asked the actor, who recently expanded his legal marijuana business into the U.S., whether he would get high with Cruz if given the opportunity.

“It would be beneficial to him because it would be humanizing him in some way to hang out with me,” Rogen responded. “I’ve tried, honestly, there are people in my life who hold the beliefs that Ted Cruz holds and I really try to engage with them throughout the last year and ultimately it was horrifying.”

He added, unfortunately, “There is nothing I could convey that would reframe this person’s reality as they viewed it.”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.