Carole Baskin wants to help find a missing tiger.

On Thursday, the “Tiger King” star posted a video on Instagram and offered a $5,000 reward to help get India, a tiger who has gone missing in Houston, to safety.

“Carole Baskin, founder and CEO of Big Cat Rescue is offering a $5,000 reward to the person responsible for the immediate, safe hand over of India the Tiger to a sanctuary that is accredited by the Global Federation of Sanctuaries provided that person’s efforts with law enforcement is sufficient to convict both buyer and seller involved in the transfers of the tiger,” her post read.

According to Yahoo!, the tiger was first spotted by Jose Antonio Ramos, who noticed the animal in his neighbour’s yard on Sunday. Authorities are still on the hunt to find and secure the tiger.

Appearing Wednesday on CNN, Baskin said, “I was so impressed with the deputy that showed up on the scene because he did exactly the right thing, and he showed amazing restraint in not shooting that tiger. He kept eye contact, he backed away slowly. A tiger, if you look down, if you turn, if that neighbour had run back to his door, that triggers their instinct to kill.”