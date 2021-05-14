Click to share this via email

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want people to mind their mental health.

On Friday, Prince William and Kate Middleton led off a U.K. national radio broadcast for Mental Health Awareness Week.

The “Mental Health Minute” also featured words from celebrities like David Beckham, Dame Shirley Bassey, Joanna Lumley, singer Anne-Marie, chef Jamie Oliver, and actor Charles Dance.

The 2021 #MentalHealthMinute 📻 Featuring incredible voices including @KensingtonRoyal, David Beckham, Dame Shirley Bassey, Joanna Lumley and many more, and written by @HussainManawer in support of #Shout85258. Over 500 UK stations united to play this important message ✨ pic.twitter.com/nhH1jJTApn — Shout 85258 (@GiveUsAShout) May 14, 2021

The Mental Health Minute message is in support of the Shout 85258 text message helpline in the U.K., which was developed by William and Kate’s Royal Foundation.

It's almost time for the #MentalHealthMinute 💙 At 10:59am every radio station in the UK will play an important message in support of #Shout85258, encouraging us all to keep the conversation on mental health going. Make sure you tune in 📻 #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek pic.twitter.com/d68EwbinWK — Shout 85258 (@GiveUsAShout) May 14, 2021

According to People, the message was expected to reach an audience of over 20 million people across 500 stations in the U.K.