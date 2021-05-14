The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want people to mind their mental health.

On Friday, Prince William and Kate Middleton led off a U.K. national radio broadcast for Mental Health Awareness Week.

The “Mental Health Minute” also featured words from celebrities like David Beckham, Dame Shirley Bassey, Joanna Lumley, singer Anne-Marie, chef Jamie Oliver, and actor Charles Dance.

The Mental Health Minute message is in support of the Shout 85258 text message helpline in the U.K., which was developed by William and Kate’s Royal Foundation.

According to People, the message was expected to reach an audience of over 20 million people across 500 stations in the U.K.