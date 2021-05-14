J. Cole addressed his rumoured 2013 scuffle with Diddy on his newly released album, The Off-Season.

The incident took place at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in New York City and has now been documented on the track “Let Go My Hand”.

The song was produced by DJ Dahi, Frank Dukes, Wu10, and Cole.

“I kept a tough demeanor on the surface but was mostly just pretendin’, and luckily my bluff was workin’ way more often than not,” Cole raps on the song. “My last scrap was with Puff Daddy, who would’ve thought it? I bought that n***a album in seventh grade and played it so much. You would’ve thought my favourite rapper was Puff, back then I ain’t know s**t, now I know too much.”

At the time, it was reported that Cole intervened after an intoxicated Diddy attempted to spill a drink on Kendrick Lamar because he was mad over the Compton rapper’s verse on “Control”, specifically the “King of New York” line. An argument reportedly ensued, which led to a scuffle involving Diddy, Cole, and their crews.

After the track dropped, fans took to Twitter:

Diddy is too old for these violent shenanigans. Go sit somewhere and enjoy your Ciroc, sir 😂 — Ashley! Ashlie! Ashlée! (@_thegoodonesgo) May 14, 2021

hearing that Cole put hands on Diddy for coming for Kendrick is such a beautiful thing — shacoconut head (@k0rras) May 14, 2021

wow that j cole and p diddy fight really happened 😭 — 🧨 (@RKKIIVIICE) May 14, 2021

Cole’s manager Ibrahim Hamad also took to Twitter to confirm that, following the incident, the North Carolina rapper was not kicked out of the party.