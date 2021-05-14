You probably won’t find anyone as obsessed with “The Crown” as Nicki Minaj.

In a post on her official website, the rapper revealed her love of the Netflix drama about the Royal Family to all of her fans.

“My darlings, as I complete this album & documentary, I am also obsessing over ‘The Crown’ on Netflix,” she wrote. “The great Kenya Barris recommended I watch it & I’ve been hooked ever since. It’s safe to say I’ve watched every single episode of every single season at least 5 times each. Lol. Yikes. I know. 🥴”

Minaj detailed all the things she loves about the series, including the performances of its cast.

“I can’t get enough of Claire Foy’s perfect face. I want to eat it. It just does the right thing in every single scene. Lmao,” she said. “I also can’t believe how much I enjoy Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of Margaret Thatcher. Seeing as tho I’m such a Meryl StreepINISTA.”

The rapper continued, “I love Helena as Princess Margaret & Josh as Prince Charles, although let’s face it; he’s a tad hunkier than the real Prince ever was— and yes, I just used the word “hunkier”. Olivia Colman as the later Queen… she’s a great actress. I actually enjoyed her portrayal of Mrs. Thatcher’s daughter in the IRON LADY even more than I enjoy her in this role! Go figure. BRAVO to the entire cast, writers & directors.”

The most recent season of “The Crown” debuted last fall. Season 5 will arrive shortly, with Imelda Staunton taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth from Olivia Colman.