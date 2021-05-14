Click to share this via email

There’s no more social distance between Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

On Friday, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic lockdown 15 months ago, the “Today” co-anchors had their chairs side by side during broadcast.

The welcome change came after the Centers for Disease Control in the U.S. announced yesterday its updated guidelines, recommending that people who have been fully vaccinated no longer need to distance from each other or wear masks indoors.

“How long have we been waiting for this moment?” Guthrie asked, holding Kotb’s hand.

“We are doing it. We used to sit on these separate edges,” her co-anchor said.

“Six feet apart, for about 15 months,” Guthrie added, to which Kotb joked, “Your breath smells minty fresh. This feels really, really good.”