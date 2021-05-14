Nicki Minaj seen at a Marc Jacobs NYFW event in Manhattan on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images) Drake attends the "Top Boy" UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on September 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Nicki Minaj and Drake are getting real with each other on Instagram.

On Friday Nicki’s 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty was re-released on streaming platforms. The album includes a few new tracks, including “Seeing Green” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne.

Drake spoke from the heart when he joined the Trinidadian-American rapper on Instagram Live to celebrate the occasion, sharing what the 38-year-old meant to him.

After Minaj explained that Drake had reached out to get her to rap on “Seeing Green”, the 34-year-old “Take Care” performer responded, “It didn’t feel right with you not being on it—that’s really the best way I could put it. You know I had some real heart-to-hearts with you lately just about, that it’s your world, nobody does this s–t better than you.”

Drake acknowledged that Minaj had recently shifted “priorities” — she and husband Kenneth Petty welcomed a baby boy in September — but revealed, “We really miss your presence and just the bars. We miss the excitement that you bring.”

The “Starships” rapper then joked that Drake has been claiming he would visit her home for the last couple of weeks but has yet to do so. Eventually, she responded to his message from the heart with one of her own.

“On the real s–t, I love you so much, Drake,” she shared. She explained to fans, “He singlehandedly got me out of my writer’s block and I’m never gonna forget it, and I’m gonna shout it to the f–king world from the mountaintops.”

She added, “He’s a f–king genius, as a musical artist but also just as a human.”

At that, Drake replied, “I love you with all my heart,” and then encouraged her to keep putting out more music.