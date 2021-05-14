Orlando Bloom showed off some photos on Instagram Thursday in which he revives a fashion look best associated with Clint Eastwood’s spaghetti westerns.

In a series of pics apparently taken while he was on a hike, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star rocks a poncho right out of Eastwood’s “A Fistful of Dollars”.

“Ponch-bro,” Bloom quipped in the caption.

Bloom’s new look was met with a wave of positivity.

“Fashion forward!” wrote actress Vinessa Shaw, while Danish supermodel Helena Christensen gushed, “Singlehandedly revived the poncho!”

However, not everyone was so enamoured with the look.

“What are we going for here, just to be clear?” commented Gwyneth Paltrow, reported E! News, with the Goop founder’s comment met with a laughing emoji from Miranda Kerr, Bloom’s ex and mother of their 10-year-old son Flynn.

Bloom’s wife Katy Perry also chimed in: “baby can you please take the dogs out to pee I’m stuck on a call.”