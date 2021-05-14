Chris Rock is getting candid about dating, returning to standup shows, and his new film “Spiral: From the Book of Saw”.

The 56-year-old actor appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday and discussed his recent performances at live comedy clubs in New York City, including at the Comedy Cellar, the popular Greenwich Village venue.

“I did some spots when they opened up,” the “Grown Ups” star confirmed. In fact, he has joined both Dave Chappelle and John Mulaney at recent events.

“I did a couple of things with Dave. I was with Mulaney last night—I opened for him last night.”

Jimmy Kimmel pointed out that the show would “be a lot of fun to see,” and was curious whether comedy fans have been packing into venues in the same way they would have before the coronavirus pandemic.

“People are showing up,” Chris shared. He then quipped, “Every now and then, somebody dies. But we keep the show going.”

John has been making headlines lately as he marked his first live performances of 2021 with a string of sold-out shows this week at the City Winery in NYC. This followed the 38-year-old “Big Mouth” voice actor having entered a rehab facility in December 2020 to address addiction issues, according to media reports.

Jimmy Kimmel asked the “Spiral” star if there was anything he liked about wearing a face-covering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You know what’s weird?” Rock replied. “I got to be not famous for a whole year. It sucked! Why the hell would anybody not be famous? I had to wait in line for things.”

Rock had more to say on his year of living anonymously, and offered his own take on Adam Sandler going unrecognized at an IHOP recently.

“That’s what those masks do!” Rock said. “They didn’t know who it was. They thought it was Rob Schneider.”

When asked about dating, Rock said “he’s trying” and revealed he “never makes the first move.”

“You gotta ask for this s**t.”