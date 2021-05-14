Ellie Kemper pays a virtual visit to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Friday, and the “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star provides the show’s viewers a glimpse of her glamorous Hollywood lifestyle.

Kidding! Kemper actually Zooms into the show from her laundry room, although she did glam up for the appearance, her 20th visit to the show.

During the conversation, Kemper discusses the dwindling “bucket of patience” she has for her children after a year of quarantine, describing how she forced them to go sledding in the winter.

Kemper also revealed that she and her husband, TV writer and producer Michael Koman, have become immersed in Netflix’s “The Crown”, and pretend to be Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles while doing chores around the house.

Other highlights from Kemper’s appearance include an update on the highly anticipated “Home Alone” reboot, and receiving some help from DeGeneres at mastering various accents. Meanwhile, DeGeneres also debuts a cardboard cutout of Kemper in her studio that can stand in for her in a pinch.