“The Handmaid’s Tale” star Samira Wiley and wife Lauren Morelli recently welcomed their first child, a daughter.

On Mother’s Day, Wiley shared an adorable photo of the newborn, revealing her unusual name: George.

On Thursday, Wiley paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show, where the host asked why the couple chose to name their daughter George.

“People are very confused, some people, by it,” Wiley admitted.

“We got to teach the new generation about this because I wish that I had some really in-depth story to tell people about George, cause I know that’s what people want [and] you got to give the people what they want,” she continued.

“But I just really like the name, I just think it’s really cute.”

“I tried to do some research, I found out in the 1800s it was a girls’ name, but people don’t believe me when I say that,” she told Kimmel.

“Nancy Drew, her best friend’s name was George!” she declared. “You read that?”

“No,” Kimmel admitted.

“Me, neither,” Wiley responded “Somebody told me.”