Little Rosie is still pursuing her music dreams.

This week, Rosie McClelland appeared on Channel Nine’s “Today Extra” in Australia, and talked about her rise to fame at a young age with her cousin as part of the duo Sophia Grace & Rosie.

McClelland and Grace came to prominence in 2011 when they appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, after the host had seen a video of them covering the Nicki Minaj hit “Super Bass”.

“I wasn’t that nervous as I was five years old, but now I realize how much of a big deal it was,” the now-14-year-old McClelland said. “My favourite parts were when we were running around backstage. It was so much fun.”

While she is currently in high school, the young talent still has ambitions to be a star.

“At the moment, I’m at the signing stage and I’m only 14,” she explained. “As I grow up, I’m pretty sure I want to be a full-time singer.”

Asked about the news that DeGeneres is ending her daytime show next year, McClelland said, “She’s been doing it for such a long time; she started it before I was born. I kind of get where she’s coming from. She wants to have a bit of a change. She’s ending it on a high note.”

Talking about her cousin, McClelland said, “I always see Sophia because she’s my cousin, and I absolutely love her and always see her at special events, family events. And she just turned 18 as it’s a massive birthday… I always see her.”

Grace currently has her own fashion brand called LoLo London, and over 1.3 million followers on Instagram.