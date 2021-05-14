Suzanne Somers and her husband Alan Hamel just sold their glamorous Palm Springs estate.

On and off the market over the years, it was relisted in January at $8.5 million, a dramatic price cut from its original $35 million in 2008. According to the New York Post, the sale contract was written at the full $8.5 million asking price.

The “Three’s Company” actress and TV host husband Hamel modelled their longtime lovenest after L’oustau De Baumaniere in Provence, France. It sits atop a hill spanning 28 acres and overlooking Mesa Canyon.

Photo Credit: TopTenRealEstateDeals.com — Photo by: Douglas Elliman

Twinkling crystal chandeliers hang in elegant rooms of natural rock and reclaimed wood. There are five buildings to explore, with 10,000 square feet of pavilions. One houses the master suite, a dining room that seats 32, the living room, a separate two-room kitchen, a 2,000-bottle wine cellar, and a stone guest house designed in the 1920s by Albert Frey.

The estate, featured on TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, also features an outdoor amphitheatre carved into the mountain that seats 50 and has a dance floor, as well as a pool, spa, hiking trails, and a natural waterfall that spills down the hillside. House access is via a private funicular, a golf cart, or a hillside of stone steps.

The couple, Suzanne now age 74, and Hamel age 84, are building another, smaller home nearby and will stay in their current home until it is complete.