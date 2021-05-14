Netflix has released the first photos from the upcoming second season of the hit series “Outer Banks”, set for release later this year.

“Outer Banks” executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke said in a statement, “Season 2 is going to test our crew like never before. We’ve turned up the dial on everything fans loved about season 1: more mystery, more romance and higher stakes. It’s a full-throttle, action-packed adventure, and these photos offer a glimpse into the next chapter for our Pogues. All we can say for now is, buckle up, it’s going to be a wild ride.”

Photo Credit: JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX © 2021

Photo Credit: JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX © 2021

Photo Credit: JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX © 2021

Photo Credit: JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX © 2021

A specific date hasn’t been announced just yet, but Netflix says that season 2 will premiere in summer 2021. “Outer Banks” follows a group of tight-knit local teens from a North Carolina vacation town who stumble upon an incredible mystery. Known as the Pogues, the friends go in search of their ringleader’s missing father and uncover the startling fact that he may have hidden $400 million worth of gold.

