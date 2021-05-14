Click to share this via email

Dr. Dre is ready to get back into shape.

This week, the legendary 56-year-old rapper shared a selfie from the gym, showing off his “COVID body.”

He added, “I’m about to start getting my s**t together.”

Dre also said he was “Going in with @willsmith. Let’s Go!!!!” referencing Smith’s post from earlier this month in which he said that after the pandemic he is in “the worst shape of my life.”

In the comments on Dre’s post, Smith wrote, “Damn! Your covid body is the rest of our best shape, Dre!”