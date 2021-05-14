ABC is bringing back “Black-ish” for an eighth and final season.

Kenya Barris, the executive producer of the hit comedy series, announced the news on Friday, writing in part, “This show has changed my life in so many ways and I am so proud of the conversations we’ve started along the way.”

Season seven’s finale, which is set to air later this month, wraps up a season with the Johnson family, addressing the coronavirus pandemic, systemic racism and the movement for social justice and equality.

“Black-ish” stars Anthony Anderson as Andre “Dre” Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops and more.

It has also produced two spin-offs, “Grown-ish” which follows Zoey in college and the prequel, “Mixed-ish”, which follows a young Rainbow in the ’80s.

“None of this would have been possible without our audience and supporters, who have championed the show every step of the journey; allowing us to change not just the narrative of Black Families, but of Family, Culture, and the World in general,” Barris continued in his statement. “All the while allowing us to talk about things that people were not supposed to talk about period… especially on a network television comedy.”

“Black-ish” first premiered in 2014.