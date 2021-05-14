Click to share this via email

It’s been quite a decade.

This week marked the 10-year anniversary of the release of “Bridesmaids”, the smash hit comedy starring Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

To celebrate the occasion, McCarthy shared a series of throwback photos from the set of the now-iconic film.

“Who knew the recipe for joy would involve vomit, a carpal tunnel glove and a kangol hat. Happy 10 year anniversary Bridesmaids!!!” she wrote. “I’d marry you all over again 💐❤️”

The film served as a breakout hit for McCarthy, who was at the time best known to audiences for her role as Sookie in “Gilmore Girls”.

At the 2012 Oscars, McCarthy was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, and the film was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay.

Other members of the cast and crew, including director Paul Feig, co-writer Annie Mumolo and more, also celebrated the anniversary on Instagram.