Steven Seagal’s Scottsdale, Arizona, mansion is on the market.

Featured this week at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, the controversial actor’s lavish “bulletproof” home, with views Scottsdale’s Chiricahua Golf Course, is priced at $3.395 million.

The home was built in 2001 into a hillside on almost 12 acres and features copper study and stone and bulletproof glass walls. Seagal’s pad measures over 8,000 square feet with four bedrooms and five baths.

It also features a 600-square-foot guesthouse, complete with living room, full kitchen, and bedroom suite.

Photo: Engel & Völkers

Photo: Engel & Völkers

Photo: Engel & Völkers

Outside, there are a number of terraces — some covered, some open — an infinity pool and spa. There is also a three-car garage.

The sizable home is also a golfer’s dream, located near six Jack Nicklaus Signature courses and a new USGA-rated, par-54 course.

Photo: Engel & Völkers

Photo: Engel & Völkers

Take a tour of Seagal’s home above.