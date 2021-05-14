Khloe Kardashian and on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson continue to explore having a child together via a surrogate.

As viewers saw in Thursday’s edition of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, the reality star — who shares daughter True, 3, with Thompson — admitted that she’s starting to “freak out” as she becomes immersed in seeking a surrogate.

RELATED: Kim And Khloe Kardashian Try To Figure Out Who’s Behind The Popular Instagram Account ‘Nori’s Black Book’ In New ‘KUWTK’ Preview

“I’m definitely second-guessing a couple things. It’s just a little intense, this whole Zoom call,” she said in a confessional interview, describing a call that she and Thompson had with a surrogacy counsellor.

“It’s way more overwhelming than I thought this process was,” she tells mom Kris Jenner.

“I’m starting to wonder if surrogacy is really gonna work for me and my family,” she added.

After the episode aired, Kardashian took to Twitter to respond to a fan’s tweet about the intensity of the process.

According to Kardashian, watching the experience of sister Kim (who had welcomed two of her four children via surrogate) gave her an unrealistic expectation.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Grills Kourtney Kardashian On Her Sex Life In New ‘KUWTK’ Clip

“Watching my sister go through her surrogacy journey it seemed to seamless and easy,” she wrote. “My journey has been a lot more intense and grueling but still a huge blessing.”