Doug Kiker has been arrested.

The “American Idol” contestant was taken into custody in Alabama on misdemeanour domestic violence charges on Thursday night, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that the charge is for harassment and that Kiker was arrested after police responded to a report that involved him and a female. Police responded to a 911 call from the unnamed female and decided there was probable cause for an arrest.

A bond set for $1,000.

Kiker, also known as the singing garbage man, made his debut on “American Idol” in 2020 and brought judge Katy Perry to tears with his Rascal Flatts cover.

He also made an impression on viewers with his at-home feature during his audition.

Kiker was sent home before making the top 20.