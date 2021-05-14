Nicki Minaj is speaking out about the tragic death of her father for the first time.

Robert Maraj, 64, was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Feb. 13.

Minaj shared a statement addressing her loss after re-releasing her Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape on Thursday.

“Tho I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life,” wrote the rapper on her website. “I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone.”

She added, “Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed.”

Maraj was transported to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle while out walking in Long Island, N.Y.

Charles Polevich, 70, was later charged with leaving the scene of an incident involving the death of a person and tampering with or suppressing physical evidence.