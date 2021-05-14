“You don’t become good because you think you’re good.”

So says Wayne Gretzky at the start of a new trailer for his first-ever MasterClass lesson.

In his presentation, the Great One delves into the athlete’s mindset, and will “share the physical and mental habits that made him a champion — from insight into how to embrace pressure, set attainable goals and sustain the highest level of excellence not only in sports, but in all aspects of one’s life.”

Gretzky will also provide a behind-the-scenes look at his unparalleled hockey career, as well as some personal stories ranging from his childhood to his legendary NHL career.

In addition, Gretzky will share the advice and wisdom he received along the way, including the lessons he learned from his late father and the coaches who helped propel him to excellence.

Gretzy’s MasterClass launched on Thursday, May 13.