Kelly Clarkson delivered yet another pitch perfect performance during the latest installment of the “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

On Friday, the TV host dazzled viewers with her version of Debbie Gibson’s “Lost in Your Eyes”.

Gibson herself took to Twitter to compliment Clarkson on her heartfelt rendition.

As a teenage girl, I walked home from school, sat at the piano, and wrote this song over 35 years ago. To hear it now being sung so beautifully by this consummate artist is so surreal , such a great honour, and basically … RAD !!! Thank you @kellyclarkson & Jeff Henry ❤️🌈🤩 https://t.co/z611KwwmYN — Debbie Gibson (@DebbieGibson) May 14, 2021

“As a teenage girl, I walked home from school, sat at the piano, and wrote this song over 35 years ago,” she wrote. “To hear it now being sung so beautifully by this consummate artist is so surreal, such a great honour, and basically … RAD.”

Gibson first released “Lost in Your Eyes” back in 1989.

The track was number one on the Hot 100 for three weeks.

In recent weeks, Clarkson has also covered songs by Aerosmith, Coldplay and more.