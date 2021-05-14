Gwyneth Paltrow can’t believe her little girl is 17.

The Oscar-winning actress shared a sweet birthday tribute to her daughter Apple, who turned 17-years-old on Friday.

Captioning a stunning photo of Apple, Paltrow wrote, “Can it be? 17 today?? My sweetest girl… YOU ARE MY LIFE! You make me belly laugh every day. You are brilliant and hardworking. You are fully YOU which I respect and admire so much.”

She continued, “I wish I had had even a spoonful of the self-acceptance you have when I was your age. You are so inspiring and just so cool. I remember the morning you came into the world so perfectly, I just can’t believe it was 17 years ago. Happy birthday, my angel.”

Paltrow shared Apple, and her son Moses, 15, with ex-husband Coldplay rocker Chris Martin.

Shortly after Paltrow shared the post, many of her famous friends hit the comment section to wish Apple a happy birthday.