“Bridgerton” is getting a brand new spinoff focusing on one of the show’s most interesting characters.

The upcoming limited prequel series will be based on the origins of Queen Charlotte, according to The Wrap.

RELATED: ‘Bridgerton’ Producer Shonda Rhimes Says She Was ‘Really Shocked’ By Fans’ Reaction To Regé-Jean Page’s Departure

“Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before ‘Bridgerton’ brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of ‘Bridgerton’,” said Netflix head of global TV Bela Bajaria.

GOLDA ROSHEUVEL as QUEEN CHARLOTTE. Photo: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020 — Photo: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

“Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the ‘Bridgerton’ universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled.”

RELATED: Adjoa Andoh Explains Why Season 2 Of ‘Bridgerton’ Doesn’t Need Regé-Jean Page

The spinoff will also feature the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

Shonda Rhimes will once again write the series, while Jess Brownell will act as showrunner.

The first season of the Regency era drama was watched by 82 million households in its first month, making it Netflix’s biggest original series ever.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Is ‘Freaking Out’ After Learning Her Family Inspired The Featheringtons On ‘Bridgerton’

Season 2 is currently in production in the U.K.