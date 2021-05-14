Prince Harry has formed a close bond with Orlando Bloom over paparazzi.

The Duke of Sussex joined Dax Shepard on his “The Armchair Expert” podcast for a tell-all interview, opening up about the constant attention he and his family, including wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie, 2, receive from paparazzi.

“Just two days ago, Orlando Bloom sent me a message — because he’s just down the road and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi — he sent me a photograph which his security got of this long-haired guy with a beanie on, with his ear pods in, with his massive camera lying in the back of his 4×4 truck,” Harry said. “A woman driving who did the peace sign sitting there as a distraction, and he is laid down in the back of this truck taking photographs of them out with their kid and whoever else is in that area.”

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Waxworks Moved Away From Royals

He added, “How is that normal, how is that acceptable?”

Bloom deals with similar circumstances with a young child at home. He and Katy Perry share daughter Daisy, 8 months. Bloom is also dad to son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

RELATED: Prince Harry Says ‘There Is No Blame’ On The Way He Was Parented

While the royal is used to the constant attention, Harry says life in California is much better for the family.

“Here, I can actually lift my head and I feel different. My shoulders have dropped, so has hers,” he said. “You walk around feeling a little bit more free. I get to take Archie on the back of my bicycle. I never had the chance to do that.”

Harry and Meghan have been living in the United States since last March after stepping down as official working members of the royal family. They have since announced that they are expecting their second child, a baby girl, due in early Summer.