Michelle Rodriguez is preparing to put the pedal to the metal for a new TV series inspired by the “Fast & Furious” franchise.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Rodriguez is teaming with pro stunt driver Wyatt Knox as co-hosts of “Getaway Driver”, a new competition series for Discovery.

“This eight-episode competition series features 24 elite drivers from drift champions to street racers to hotshot YouTubers who compete to prove they have the skill behind the wheel and the mental toughness to outrun and out-drive the competition in a massive nearly 60-acre compound filled with obstacles,” explains the series’ official synopsis.

RELATED: ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise To End After 11th Movie

“Part ‘Baby Driver’, part ‘Grand Theft Auto’, the Getaway Drivers will put it all on the line — sacrificing their own cars for the opportunity to be the wheelman in a real-life car chase,” the synopsis continues. “The rules are simple… evade the pursuers and escape the compound to score some cold hard cash. These drivers already have the loot — but can they get away to keep it?”

“We are constantly searching for ways to evolve our motor programming and bring engaging, new characters to our viewers,” said Discovery chief brand officer Nancy Daniels in a statement.

RELATED: Michelle Rodriguez Reveals She ‘Fought’ To Get A Female Writer On Upcoming ‘Fast & Furious’ Movie

Added Rodriguez: “I’m glad Discovery has decided to take it to the edge with a show like this. This is a whole new type of challenge for racers of all classes, I’m excited for what we’re pioneering here.”

A premiere date for “Getaway Driver” hasn’t yet been announced.