Kim Basinger is playfully teasing ex husband Alec Baldwin on Instagram.

Baldwin took to Instagram on Friday to share an adorable photograph featuring sons Romeo, 2, Leonardo, 4, and Rafael, 5.

“I can’t wait to get back to this couch with that old gang of mine,” wrote the actor in his caption.

Replying in the comments, Basinger said, “So cute…… them I mean …. 😂😂😂😂😂😂👌🏽👏👏👏🌈🥰🌸💫🙏🏻✨.”

Baldwin also shares daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7, and babies Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas and María Lucía Victoria with wife Hilaria Baldwin.

Meanwhile, the “Saturday Night Live” star and Basinger are parents to daughter Ireland, 25.

The former couple split in 2002 after nine years of marriage.