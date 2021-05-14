Alice Cooper is defending his Hollywood Vampires bandmate, Johnny Depp.

In a new interview with Page Six, the rock icon, 73, spoke in support of Depp, 57, against the claims of abuse against him made by ex-wife Amber Heard.

“Johnny is one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met in my life,” Cooper said of his bandmate. “He is the most harmless human being I’ve ever met, so I’m not buying into all of the other stories at because I know him and everybody else who knows him knows that.”

Cooper and Depp are in the rock group with Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry.

While he said that he hasn’t actually gotten to speak with Depp directly, he recently has “gotten some emails” from the “Pirates Of The Caribbean” actor.

“The thing that surprises people the most about Johnny is — other than that he will sit and talk to you for an hour even if he doesn’t know you — is that he’s a great guitar player,” Cooper continued. “He’s doing work right now with Jeff Beck. You don’t play with Jeff Beck unless you’re a hell of a guitar player. Johnny is a surprisingly good guitar player. He was a guitar player before he was an actor.”

Allegations of abuse came up after Heard and Depp divorced in 2017. They were married for two years.

In the years following, Depp became the subject of a London court battle after he tried to sue The Sun newspaper for branding him a “wife-beater” for allegedly attacking Heard during their brief marriage. Last November, the judge ruled that the allegations made against Depp in the article were “substantially true” and he lost the case.