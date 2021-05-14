Miley Cyrus is teaming up with NBCUniversal for a Pride concert special.

The 28-year-old star will perform her biggest hits, as well as others’ classics, during the one hour “Stand By You” event, filmed exclusively for Peacock.

The concert is part of an overall talent and development agreement with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, according to Deadline.

Under the deal, the “Midnight Sky” singer will serve as producer, performer and host across network, cable, streaming and syndication programming.

The agreement includes a commitment of three specials for Cyrus, the first of which will be “Stand By You”.

“Miley is the true definition of a multi-hyphenate superstar and her Pride special, ‘Stand By You’ for Peacock, is the perfect way to kick off this incredible partnership,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming in a statement shared with Deadline.

“I have had an incredible long-lasting relationship with NBC for years,” added Cyrus.

“Many memorable moments in my career have been shared and supported by NBCU. This feels like a natural progression and I am looking forward to creating content that we love and hope everyone who watches does too. We’re starting this journey together with a Pride special on Peacock to celebrate a month we both want to highlight with this concert event.”