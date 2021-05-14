Click to share this via email

Now we know what Amy Adams has been up to during quarantine.

The actress, 46, joined Kelly Clarkson on Friday’s “The Kelly Clarkson” show to promote her brand new Netflix movie, “The Woman In The Window”, and revealed Meryl Streep taught her how to knit.

According to Adams, Streep taught her, and the rest of the cast, on the set of 2008’s “Doubt”.

“I do, I love yarn…” Adams laughed. “That sounds weird.”

“Meryl Streep taught me,” she added while Clarkson, who is a huge Streep fan got up and walked away, jealous of the experience.

“Did you need to say Meryl Streep taught you?” Clarkson replied.

Adams added, “I’ve worked with her and I’m still completely enamoured by her.”

“The Woman In The Window” is now streaming on Netflix.