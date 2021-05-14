Prince William and Kate, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince Louis, left, Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

The Cambridge family is missing Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9 at 99 and while he has been laid to rest, the family is learning how to carry on without the patriarch.

In thank you notes sent to those sending their condolences, Prince William and Kate Middleton said the family misses their “much loved grandfather and great-grandfather.”

RELATED: Prince Harry Says ‘There Is No Blame’ On The Way He Was Parented

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are parents to Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

The Instagram account @missroyalreply shared the letter they got, along with a photograph of Prince Philip.

The letter read, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for your kind words following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. Their Royal Highnesses have been incredibly moved by the many thoughtful messages they have received in recent weeks.”

RELATED: Prince Harry Reveals Orlando Bloom Warns Him Of Paparazzi Lurking In Their Neighbourhood

Adding, “They will all miss their much loved grandfather and great-grandfather, but your message has provided great comfort at this difficult time.”

At the time of Prince Philip’s death, the family shared a collection of unseen photos taken by Kate of the Duke with the kids.