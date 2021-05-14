Tim Allen is reflecting on “Last Man Standing” coming to an end after nine seasons.

The series will air its last ever episode on May 20.

“To be very honest, I had health problems letting go of this one,” admitted the actor during a virtual panel at FOX’s summer press tour.

“It’s just been three or four weeks and I’m literally just feeling better. Never have I enjoyed, outside of ‘Home Improvement’ and maybe moments of ‘Galaxy Quest’, one of these jobs,” he continued. “This crew, from the guy at the gate to Radford inside to people we ate with, I loved every second of this experience.”

Nancy Travis, Hector Elizondo, Amanda Fuller and Molly McCook also star in the show, which first started airing in 2011.

Praising his co-stars for their diverse range of viewpoints, Allen said, “It’s funny that this group – left and right among us – none of us liked when we were told early on this stuff, even from both networks, ‘I think you might want to avoid talking about that. I loved that we all are the type of people who said, ‘Well, screw that – we’re going to talk about it anyway.'”

He added, “So I’ve always appreciated that about this group – it’s a very broad range of attitudes. We really pushed it a little bit. You know, I really admire that.”