Miranda Kerr is getting candid about co-parenting with Orlando Bloom.

The model, 38, opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband and his fiancée Katy Perry to WSJ Magazine editor Kristina O’Neill for The Wall Street Journal’s The Future of Everything Festival, revealing she’s “grateful” for their working situation.

While Kerr and Bloom share son Flynn, 10, she is also mom to sons Miles, 1, and Hart, 3, who she shares with husband Evan Spiegel. Bloom and Perry welcomed daughter Daisy in August of last year.

“I just feel so happy that Orlando found someone that makes him happy, because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing,” says Kerr. “… Flynn has always been the priority for me and making sure that he felt safe and he felt, you know, comfortable. Just putting his needs first, like, ‘Is this in the best interest of Flynn,’ no matter what we did.”

She added, “Even when we were separating, I thought, ‘Is this in the best interest of Flynn?’ And I was like, ‘Yes, it really is.’ If you put everything in that perspective it takes it away from anything too personal between you and your ex. It really makes it about the child.”

Kerr also explained why she feels lucky to have such a good relationship with Bloom and Perry.

“Fortunately for me, I absolutely adore Katy,” she said. “I just feel so happy that Orlando has her, just like I’m so grateful that I found my husband a little over a year after Orlando and I had separated.”