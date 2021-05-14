Paramount Pictures is sharing the very first look at “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins”.
The upcoming movie stars Henry Golding as the title character, a black-clad ninja commando who is often accompanied by his pet wolf, Timber, while carrying out deadly anti-terrorist missions.
The first teaser trailer for the movie will be released during Sunday’s 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Based on the wildly popular Hasbro toys, “Snake Eyes” is the first film in the “G.I. Joe” franchise since 2013’s “G.I. Joe: Retaliation”.
The action flick also stars Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Takehiro Hira and Iko Uwais.
“Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” hits theatres on July 23.