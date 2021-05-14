Shanna Moakler is erasing her ex.

The model had decided to get Travis Barker’s tattooed name removed from her wrist.

On Friday, the mom of Atiana, 22, who she shares with Oscar De La Hoya, as well as Alabama, 15, and Landon, 15, that she welcomed with the Blink 182 rocker, went to see Nurse Jamie for the removal.

“It’s my ex’s name. Don’t tattoo names on your body, kids,” she said in the clip.

RELATED: Travis Barker Spoils Kourtney Kardashian On Mother’s Day

The fact that Barker just got a tattoo of “I love you” in girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s handwriting a few days earlier did not go unnoticed by fans, some who suggested that this was Moakler’s response. He also got a skull on his hand over his and Moakler’s initials.

In the comments section of her post, she added, “To my newfound haters, to clarify since everyone seems to know my personal life, my ex put a skull tattoo over our initials on his hand while his new girl lovingly looked on, that was done with purpose and intent along with posts to try to insult me and my happiness with my néw man. Once again weird! This was my final session on a tattoo of his name I’ve been removing for some time.”

Barker, who doesn’t shy away from getting inked, also got Kardashian’s name on his chest back in April.

RELATED: Shanna Moakler Finds Ex Travis Barker’s ‘PDA’ With Kourtney Kardashian ‘Weird’

“I’m very much over my ex. It’s been a long time,” Moakler told People.“However, do I think some of the PDA that he’s doing with her is weird?”

Adding that she has “no ill will”.