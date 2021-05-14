Simu Liu is opening up on using his platform for good after becoming Marvel’s next big superhero.

The “Kim’s Convenience” star is hoping that his upcoming role in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” will have a lot of positive impacts.

The Disney action flick is set for release in September.

“It’s really in this time that I’ve really started to realize the impact that this can have,” said the 32-year-old actor during a new interview with E! News.

“Seeing my action figure on the shelf of a Target…it’s like so weird and empowering but at the same time weird to see yourself in that way. It’s all just feeding this incredible moment, this groundswell moment for the whole community that I’m really excited to experience.”

In recent months, Liu has bravely spoken out against anti-Asian sentiment and rising anti-Asian violence in the U.S.

“It’s not just to ride off into the sunset with a bag of money,” he continued. “It’s definitely thinking of ways in which I can improve our community, and more than just helping children everywhere, it’s also very much a piece of being a representative of the Asian American or Asian community, especially [because] May is Asian Heritage Month, and in the wake of a spike in hate crimes and discrimination against people in the Asian community, I think it’s really important to have a positive moment and something that we can all rally behind and cheer for.”

Liu is partnering with Got Milk? and No Kid Hungry for their #StayStrongTogether campaign, providing up to a million meals for children in need throughout California.

Partnering with @gotmilk and @nokidhungry to launch the #StayStrongTogether campaign to provide up to one MILLION meals to children in need!! Use the hashtag and tag 2 friends to donate $1 towards our goal. LET’S GOO!!!!https://t.co/I9tsv7Zv0j — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) May 13, 2021

“I think when you talk about superheroes and you think about who superheroes have the biggest effect on, it’s man-children like me, but real children are the ones who I think really love superhero movies and buy into the ethos and the values,” he added.

“Helping children has been one of the things that I’m most looking forward to as I step into this platform and all of the privileges that come with it.”

