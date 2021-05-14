Click to share this via email

“I’ll be there for you” pretty much sums up the massive list of cameos that will appear during the “Friends” reunion special.

HBO Max released a list of stars that will take part in “Friends: The Reunion”, including former castmates Tom Selleck (Richard), Reese Witherspoon (Jill) and James Michael Tyler (Gunther) who will join the staple cast of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer– all as themselves.

Other guest stars include David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Maggie Wheeler and Malala Yousafzai.

But of course, fans expressed their disappointment that the other guest stars wouldn’t be there. Particularly Paul Rudd, who was Mike, Phoebe’s eventual husband.

Others also questioned why Christina Applegate, Ben Stiller, Brad Pitt and more weren’t included.

“Friends: The Reunion” will air on HBO Max on May 27.