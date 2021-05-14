Click to share this via email

Bruce Willis and John Travolta are reuniting to star in an action-packed crime thriller.

The actors will begin filming “Paradise City” in Maui on Monday, May 17, according to Deadline.

The last time that movie fans saw Willis and Travolta together on screen was in “Pulp Fiction”, which hit theatres back in 1994.

“Paradise City” sees Willis play a renegade bounty hunter, while Travolta is the crime kingpin who murdered his father.

Along with starring in “Pulp Fiction” together, Willis and Travolta worked together on the “Look Who’s Talking” franchise of movies.

Willis voiced baby Mikey, while Travolta played his dad, James.

“Paradise City” also stars Thai model and actress Praya Lundberg in the leading female role.