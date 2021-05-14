Click to share this via email

Warning: The following article contains details of sexual assault.

Scottish actor Kevin Guthrie has been jailed for a sexual assault that took place in 2017.

The 33-year-old played Mr. Abernathy in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” as well as its sequel, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”.

According to the BBC, Guthrie was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in an apartment in Glasgow.

The 29-year-old woman fell ill on the way to meeting Guthrie and fellow actor, Scott Reid.

Reid called the NHS helpline, leaving Guthrie in the room with the woman. The woman said that the assault stopped when Reid returned to the room.

Guthrie denied the charge, however, his DNA was found inside the woman’s underwear.

After a four-day trial, Guthrie was sentenced to three years in prison and placed on the sex offenders register in Scotland indefinitely.

According to the BBC, the sheriff of the court said, “The court must show that women can be protected from domestic sexual offences. The offence you have been convicted of caused distress and consequences to the young woman involved in this case.”

He continued, “She was unwell and thought her drink had been spiked elsewhere that night. The jury accepted that you committed these heinous crimes and the only appropriate sentence is imprisonment.”

Guthrie also starred in “Dunkirk” and “Misfits”.