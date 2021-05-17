If the trailer for Oprah and Prince Harry’s “The Me You Can’t See” is any indication of the full series, it is sure to be a powerful one.

The Apple TV+ series features stories from people of all walks of life, sharing their own mental health journeys from Lady Gaga to a young Syrian refugee boy Fawzi.

“All over the world, people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain,” Oprah says in the trailer.

“What words have you heard around mental health?” Prince Harry asks. “Crazy.”

“Lost it, can’t keep it together,” Oprah adds. “Being able to say ‘this is what happened to me’ is crucial.”

This trailer is just a glimpse of the powerful stories you’ll hear, from @ladygaga to @DeMar_DeRozan to other people from around the world whose names you may not know but whose brave stories will deeply resonate with you. — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) May 17, 2021

Our hope is that you’ll watch the series and will be empowered to reach out to friends and have these conversations with grace and empathy. All episodes are available this Friday, May 21 on @AppleTV+ #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) May 17, 2021

Chef Rasha Armstead, NBA’s San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan, Phoenix Suns’ Langston Galloway, Glenn Close and Lady Gaga are just a few of the famous faces who will tell their stories.

“I don’t tell this story for my own self-service, I’ve been through it and people need help,” Lady Gaga says.

Prince Harry, who has been open about his own journey with mental health, will also tell his story.

“To make the decision to receive help, is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength,” the Duke of Sussex continued.

The trailer features images of Harry at 12-years-old, walking in the procession at his mother, Princess Diana’s funeral. The point in which he has said he first started suffering from depression.

Clips of Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, alongside their son, Archie, taken around his first birthday, are also sprinkled in the trailer.

“The results of this year will be felt for decades,” Harry adds of the pandemic. “The kids, families, husbands, wives, everybody.”

“The Me You Can’t See” will be released on Apple TV+ on May 21.