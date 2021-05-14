Click to share this via email

Can “Jeopardy!” predict the future? A question on Friday night’s episode seems to hint they might.

The game show, which is filmed weeks in advance, had a question about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Earlier this week, it was revealed the former couple spent time alone together in Montana.

“As a couple, they were known as ‘Bennifer’” the “Jeopardy!” clue read. There was also an entire category just about Montana.

Naturally, Twitter had some thoughts, joking that the show is trolling all of us.

“As a couple, they were jointly known as ‘Bennifer’” IS #JEOPARDY MISS CLEO AND/OR TROLLING US ALL?! Also can’t believe the guy got it wrong. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Iconic couple. — Hell On Heels (@HellOnHeelsGirl) May 14, 2021

Excuse me but Jeopardy (filmed weeks in advance) manifested Bennifer 2021 AND their getaway to Montana with the clues that aired tonight!!! ✨✨#Jeopardy #Bennifer pic.twitter.com/08kX7NXsVW — Bex Lester (@GlamBex) May 15, 2021

This man did the Birdman hand rub in his intro only to get the first question wrong. The question was about Bennifer. HOW COULD YOU GET THAT WRONG?!?!! #jeopardy — Esta Fiesta ✨ (@ItsEstaFiesta) May 14, 2021

Bennifer as an answer tonight on #Jeopardy just another example of how damn prescient the clue writers are when writing for episodes that will air months after they're taped — Drew Starr (@TheDrewStarr) May 14, 2021

Bennifer was just an answer on #jeopardy and I am FREAKING out HOW DID THE PRODUCERS KNOW THIS WOULD HAPPEN — Kim Rossible (@kimrossible) May 14, 2021

This was filmed weeks ago. #Jeopardy what did you know? pic.twitter.com/fZUc7UjccR — frankie twill (@FrankieTwill) May 14, 2021