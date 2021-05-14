Can “Jeopardy!” predict the future? A question on Friday night’s episode seems to hint they might.

The game show, which is filmed weeks in advance, had a question about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Earlier this week, it was revealed the former couple spent time alone together in Montana.

“As a couple, they were known as ‘Bennifer’” the “Jeopardy!” clue read. There was also an entire category just about Montana.

Naturally, Twitter had some thoughts, joking that the show is trolling all of us.