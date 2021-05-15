Joe Exotic took to Twitter on Friday to reveal he’s been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The subject of Netflix docuseries “Tiger King” has currently behind bars, serving a 22-year sentence for his role in a plot to murder rival Carole Baskin.

In a series of tweets, Exotic (whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage) wrote that his lawyer John Philips has his medical records, and that his “PSA count came back very high for prostate cancer. The prison has approved testing to verify what stage it is in.”

He also shared some details about the current state of his health.

“My body is tired, I have lost a tremendous amount of weight, the mouth sores are out of control, I throw up more than I eat.”

Exotic also issued a plea to U.S. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Attorney General Merrick Garland to “listen to the evidence and see that it’s not just city cops out of control with corruption, but his very own Department of Justice…”

He concluded by urging Biden “to sign that pardon that Trump left behind so I can go home and get proper medical care and proper food.”

There has been no evidence that former POTUS Donald Trump left behind an unsigned pardon that would free Exotic, who won’t be eligible for parole until 2034.

However, he and his legal team were so certain that Trump would issue a pardon during his final days in office that a stretch limo was standing by awaiting the Exotic’s release.